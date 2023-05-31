Yellowstone National Park is asking the public for help in identifying a tourist involved in a May 20 incident in which he interfered with a bison calf attempting to cross the Lamar River, resulting in the calf’s death.
“Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being, and in this case, their survival,” a Park press release said.
According to the release, an unidentified white male in his 40s or 50s, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in the Lamar Valley.
“The calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River,” the release said. “As the calf struggled, the man pushed the calf up from the river and onto the roadway. Visitors later observed the calf walk up to and follow cars and people.”
Park rangers attempted multiple times to reunite the calf with the herd, but failed, the release said.
“Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring,” the release said. “The calf was later killed by park staff because it was abandoned by the herd and causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway.”
In a separate press release issued May 24, YNP addressed why the bison calf was euthanized.
“Many of you are asking why Yellowstone would euthanize a bison calf instead of caring for it or sending it to a sanctuary,” the release said. “Federal and state regulations prohibit the transport of bison out of Yellowstone unless those bison are going to meat processing or scientific research facilities.”
The park does have a quarantine facility where bison go through a months-long testing for brucellosis, and once deemed negative, the bison can be used to start conservation herds elsewhere, the release said.
“However, the use of quarantine for a newborn calf that’s abandoned and unable to care for itself is not a good candidate for quarantine,” the release said.
“We made the choice we did, not because we are lazy, uncaring or inexpert in our understanding of bison biology,” the release said. “We made the choice we did because national parks preserve natural processes.”
According to the release, 25% of bison calves born this spring will die, but those deaths will benefit other animals as a food source.
“Allowing this cycle of life to play out aligns most closely with the stewardship responsibility entrusted to us by the American people,” the release said. “Unfortunately, the calf’s behavior on roads and around people was hazardous, so rangers had to intervene, but the calf’s body was left on the landscape.”
The release said there is at least one takeaway from this situation — give animals room to roam.
YNP regulations require visitors to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife, including bison, elk and deer. Visitors should also remain at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, the release said.
“Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury and even death,” the release said. “The safety of these animals as well as human safety depends on everyone using judgment and following these simple rules.”
The park asks that anyone in the Lamar Valley on the evening of May 20 who has information that could help with the ongoing investigation, contact the YNP tip line at (307) 344-2132 or email YELL_Tip@nps.gov.
