National Bus Safety Week may be something on the minds of local school bus drivers this week, but safety is something that is first and foremost every day, said Cody School District Transportation Director Sam Hummel.
“We are always looking at bus safety and how to make things even safer,” he said. “Drivers here spend at least 40 hours of safety training per year. We are constantly training or working on safety.”
As individuals who are typically the first and last point of contact with so many of the district’s children, bus drivers take on a special role within the district.
From first aid to fire safety to inspections, Hummel said, his team is constantly preparing and analyzing everything to make sure kids are picked up and dropped off safely.
“The bus drivers are front-line employees,” Hummel said. “We see these kids every day. We go through a lot of maneuvers safety-wise in this district.”
This week will see one of a pair of evacuation drills the district performs every year.
With the winter months approaching, communication is vital with the transportation director and Park County Road and Bridge and Public Works to ensure the roads are safe.
“Sometimes in the winter it’s me driving around at 3 a.m. determining if the buses can get through on certain roads,” Hummel said.
While some safety issues may seem routine, others are a bit more obscure.
Drivers have been trained on maintaining a proper diet. They must pass regular Department of Transportation physicals as Commercial Drivers Licence holders. All of them know how to use a fire extinguisher in case of an emergency.
“People don’t think about how a driver’s diet may affect their children’s safety,” Hummel said. “But you don’t want the guy who has been pounding Monster Energy drinks all day to be driving your kids.”
Drivers are being tasked with being a key piece in helping to identify children in distress. They’ve also been trained to recognize potential drug and alcohol problems they may notice with students.
Thursday, drivers will be at Northwest College to dedicate time learning about something few people would associate with bus drivers.
“This week we will participating in a poverty simulation,” Hummel said. “We can hopefully get the drivers to understand poverty differently and help out families who may be affected. We see these kids every day, but poverty isn’t as easy to identify as some people might think.”
What is easy to identify, however, is the role the community can play this week, and every other week, in helping maintain the safety standards of the district.
It starts with a simple recognition of a stop sign.
“Stop means stop,” Hummel said. “We have violations with people running stop arms and red lights. Our routes are designed to pick up kids as safely as possible, but also as efficiently as possible. There are some awkward areas and stops, but we have rules to follow and everyone else does as well.”
The district is also investing in vape detectors in buses and has made a commitment along with the rest of the state to assure new buses are equipped with seat belts.
“We always do our best to provide the safest pick-ups and drop-offs for all areas,” Hummel said. “We are out there carrying the most precious cargo.”
