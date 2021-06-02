There’s still some minor touch-up work to be done in the vicinity of Alger and Beck avenues, but the Sheridan Avenue/17th Street revitalization project is just about a week out from being done. Favorable weather forecasts for the remainder of the week, even one shortened by Memorial Day, should mean that the road sealing and placement of thermoplastic stripes should be completed this week.
Other road projects in the area are also advancing. Drivers should be on the lookout in the coming weeks on WYO 120 North and South and on US 14-16-20 East as crews work on paving and chipsealing those roads.
As chipsealing wraps on the Greybull Highway in around two weeks, crews will head to the other side of Cody and chipseal US 14-16-20 West from Stampede Park to the headquarters building of Buffalo Bill State Park. WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said the chipsealing process should go fairly fast and be done in a few days after it starts on the North Fork Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.