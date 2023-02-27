A “clerical error” has delayed a decision on a proposed special use permit for the Be There Beartooth Ranch in Clark.
The Be There Beartooth Ranch is the home of a summer youth adventure camp — the Be There Adventure Camp — located within the 90-lot Line Creek Subdivision. The Huttons own 12 lots, and the Be There Beartooth Ranch is located on two of them.
The camp is affiliated with the Minnesota-based youth ministry Central Minnesota Youth for Christ, and hosts up to three five-day camps each year for visiting Minnesota youth, applicants Gretchen and Scott Hutton said. Between 38 and 52 individuals are on the property during each week-long camp, the Huttons said.
Youth participate in activities ranging from hiking and mountain biking to river rafting and horseback riding, with most of these activities occurring off-site, although some horseback riding occurs on the Huttons’ property and other nearby parcels.
The youth camp has been operating without its required SUP for 18 years, said Park County Assistant Planning and Zoning Director Kim Dillivan. When this was brought to the planning and zoning office’s attention by a neighboring landowner, the office began working with the Huttons to get their property into compliance.
Prior to the Feb. 15 public hearing, Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill followed county policy by sending out notices to all property owners within 660 feet of the Huttons’ lots. However, after mailing the notices, she was notified By residents that every property owner in the Line Creek Subdivision should have been notified of the SUP, because all of them have a stake of ownership in a common area located within 660 feet of the Huttons’ parcels.
Hill said the ownership of the common area was not reflected on the Park County Map Server, and she did not learn about the error until after the notices had been sent.
“It was not intentional, and it was not something we even would have known if someone had not brought it to our attention,” Hill said. “Now that it’s been brought to our attention, we will not ignore it.”
Hill said that, according to planning and zoning rules, the “clerical error” did not nullify the proceedings of the Feb. 15 public hearing, and the planning and zoning commission could have made a decision without notifying all of the residents of the subdivision. Those residents would have received a notification prior to the Park County commissioners’ consideration of the issue, she said.
Despite Hill’s assurances, planning and zoning commission members said they felt more comfortable continuing the hearing for a month, which would provide time for all subdivision residents to be notified of the hearing, and give them an opportunity to comment on the issue next month.
“There hasn’t been anything said today that makes me think the application shouldn’t move forward, with the exception of the notification issue,” Planning and Zoning Commission member Duncan Bonine said. “My thought there is I want to protect the integrity of the public process.”
Planning and Zoning Commission member Brian Peters agreed.
“I would feel a whole lot more comfortable if the notifications were out there in the correct way,” Peters said. “...This seems very sensitive to this community, and I would rather see this hearing continued and see if there is more public comment.”
While a decision on the SUP was delayed for a month, the planning and zoning commission still had over two hours of discussion on the proposed permit and heard testimony from 14 individuals, the vast majority of whom were in favor of the work done by the Huttons and urged an approval of the permit.
Gretchen Hutton told the commission members the SUP process had provided an opportunity for Scott and her to reconsider their work and whether they wanted to continue. Ultimately, the process reaffirmed their commitment to impacting the lives of youth, she said.
“We’ve had a chance to re-evaluate and discuss, and we’re thrilled to be doing what we’re doing, and we’d like very much to continue doing it,” Gretchen Hutton said.
Others, including former ranch manager Pam Nelson, spoke of the “unbelievable intention” shown by the Huttons throughout their years operating the ranch, including the respect they have shown their neighboring property owners.
“All the lights are covered by a half-bucket so the light is directional and not going up into the sky,” Nelson said. “I was struck by the intentional way they handled food and how aware they were of wildlife. I was impressed by the way they considered every detail, not only for the teens and the experience, but also being very cognizant of their neighbors and very aware of their impact on the neighborhood.”
A few opposed to the SUP spoke out during the meeting. Connie King said she had been an avid supporter of the camp in its early days, but she felt her trust had been betrayed by the Huttons, and there had been a lack of communication between the Huttons and the neighbors.
“The immediate neighborhood has lived in a vacuum,” King said. “We did not know when Youth for Christ became involved. We did not know that the camp was being advanced to such a degree. We had no input, and we have not been asked how this affects our personal lives.”
Deborah Thomas expressed concerns about liability, noting that horseback rides offered by the Huttons cross over the common area of the Line Creek subdivision. Thomas said she didn’t want the subdivision lot owners to be held liable for any injuries that occurred in the common area.
Hill said that, while she understood Thomas’s concern, issues of insurance and liability were outside the jurisdiction of the planning and zoning commission, and were a private issue.
“We never ever address insurance on an application,” she said, “not for residences, not for business, not for anything. That is a simple, independent matter that is the responsibility of the landowner. We do not make it a requirement, and I cannot think of a time we have made it a requirement. Certainly we appreciate the concerns, but the county is not in the business of requiring you to follow through with your private responsibility on your property.”
Discussion of the Be There Beartooth Ranch special use permit will continue during the commission’s March 15 meeting, beginning at 1 p.m., Hill said. Over the next month, all Line Creek Subdivision residents who had not been notified of the special use permit public hearing will receive notice, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.