Northwest College President Stefani Hicswa will be leaving to become the new chancellor of Montana State University Billings.
Hicswa has been the president of NWC since 2013.
“I will miss the extraordinary faculty, staff and students at Northwest College,” Hicswa said in an announcement Tuesday. “We accomplished some amazing things together in the last seven and a half years.”
Under Hicswa’s leadership, NWC achieved the highest retention rate of all post-secondary institutions in Wyoming; the highest completion rate in the history of the college; completed construction of the institution’s largest instructional facility; received one of the best accreditation reports in NWC’s history; and launched comprehensive strategic visioning, enrollment management and facilities master plans.
“Dr. Hicswa and her family have been tremendous contributors to not only the college but the community as a whole,” NWC Board President Dusty Spomer said. “They will be greatly missed. Northwest College will do well to replace President Hicswa with someone of her caliber and with her passion for students and the community college mission.”
Hicswa has assumed state and national leadership roles including membership on the Higher Education Research and Development Institute National Advisory Board. In 2018, she was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to co-chair the Wyoming Educational Attainment Executive Council. Gov. Mark Gordon appointed her to serve on the Wyoming’s Tomorrow Task Force in 2019.
She was recognized by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in 2018 with the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa’s most prestigious award for college presidents.
Currently, she serves as a board member for Forward Cody, Powell Economic Partnership and Chamber of Commerce.
Her resignation takes effect Friday, Jan. 8; however, she will be on leave beginning Nov. 11.
Until the Board of Trustees determines the next steps for Hicswa’s replacement, NWC Vice President of Administrative Services Lisa Watson will serve as acting president, starting Nov. 11.
