Park County Assessor Pat Meyer told the county commissioners last week that one of the many elderly residents who had come into his office since property tax assessments were delivered said they had bought their house in 1965 for $23,500.
“I’ve got it valued at $425,000 and they live off $2,029 in Social Security,” he said. “So that’s the big question, how are they buying food? So there’s a problem.”
For many people affected, there are state programs that can help.
The spike in property taxes this year has led state and local officials to remind residents of a number of programs designed to help those in need.
The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund Program can help eligible homeowners pay for delinquent property taxes up to $17,000.
Wyoming received $50 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for its HAF Program, which focuses on helping homeowners stay in their homes. The Wyoming Department of Family Service, with assistance from the Department of Workforce Services, is administering the program.
The application is only available online at dfs.wyo.gov/haf. For application assistance, contact the call center toll-free at 1-888-WYO-HAFP (1-888-996-4237) during the hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Under the HAF Program, eligible expenses include mortgage delinquency and past due payments of utilities, property taxes, homeowners insurance and homeowners association dues. The maximum amount allowed per household is $17,000, which will be paid directly to the provider on behalf of the homeowner. The program prioritizes mortgage delinquency.
If those who paid their 2021 property tax in full, Wyoming homeowners may be eligible for a partial refund through the Property Tax Refund Program.
That program is open to homeowners who have been Wyoming residents for the past five years and have paid their 2021 property tax in full. Homeowners must also meet income requirements specific to the county of residence and personal asset limits. Application forms and additional information are available from Meyer’s office and from the Wyoming Department of Revenue. Applications may be submitted online at wptrs.wyo.gov/ or mailed to the Department of Revenue. The deadline is June 6.
“Wyoming has not raised tax rates, and yet Wyoming citizens are feeling the pinch as their home values have risen,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a release. “They are seeing it in their assessed valuations on their property. Homeowners need some relief, and this program offers some.”
