U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis is now accepting applications for nominations to the U.S. military service academies for the 2022-2023 school year. Lummis will nominate students considering military careers for an opportunity to attend the Air Force Academy, the Merchant Marine Academy, the Military Academy at West Point, and the Naval Academy.
“Wyoming students make exceptional members of our Armed Forces,” Lummis said. “The lessons we grow up with in Wyoming are integral to the knowledge needed to serve one’s country well. These academies are some of the premier educational institutions in the nation, and those that attend are equipped with a unique set of experiences that will serve them throughout their lives. I hope that Wyoming students are encouraged to bring the exceptional traits that were ingrained in their upbringing to these institutions.”
Nominations are based on an evaluation of leadership, extracurricular activities, academic grades, SAT and ACT test scores, and letters of recommendation. Following Sen. Lummis’ nomination, final appointments will be made by each academy.
All applicants for service academies, with the exception of the United States Coast Guard Academy, require a nomination. Applications for a nomination are due to Sen. Lummis’ Cheyenne office by Oct. 31st. The application, procedures, and specific applicant criteria are available at https://www.lummis.senate.gov/academies/.
Applicants will be interviewed in Senator Lummis’s Casper office or via Zoom in December. For additional application information, contact Martha Wilson at (307) 772-2477.
