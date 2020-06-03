The ceremony was punctuated not only by cheers and applause, but revving engines and honking horns.
And, since it was still a Heart Mountain Academy graduation, Friday’s event included a show of gratitude by the 19 grads as they delivered a flower and Snickers bars to parents, and walk-up music.
Cody’s alternative high school held its ceremony at 6 p.m. under clear skies in the parking lot alongside the school above central office and Cody High School.
Logan Gould said the last couple of months had been exhilarating and exhausting.
“After 12 years this is where we’re at,” he said. “I never imagined it would end in a parking lot. At least there’s a stage.”
The senior parking lot next to Wynona Thompson Auditorium had been decked out with not only a stage, but speakers and the school’s new bell, with the seniors the first class to have a chance to ring it.
Each senior also received a swag bag and poster.
“It’s cool,” grad Meleah Hicks said. “I’m glad I’m done.”
The parking-lot processional was the second of a two-part ceremony made necessary by COVID-19 restrictions.
The first part of HMA’s graduation looked almost normal at first glance when it was aired Friday morning, weeks after it had been filmed.
As usual, teachers stood on one side of the stage and Cody School Board members on the other with principal Beth Blatt in the middle.
But senior speaker Sydni Charles quickly acknowledged the uniqueness of the event.
“Our senior year was cut short and we missed out on a lot,” she said, “our senior prom, and most of all, being able to sit on the stage as a family and receive our diplomas in front of family and friends.
“This pandemic isn’t going to stop us from reaching our goals. We have come so far in the last 13 years – don’t give up now.”
Then she said she was sick of talking about the coronavirus.
She shared words of wisdom from teachers and staff at the alternative high school, from teacher Stephanie Gabriel speaking of life as a series of choices and consequences, to secretary Yvonne Henry’s request to the grads to always be kind and humble.
“Heart Mountain is not only a school, it’s a family,” Charles said. “Before I attended HMA I was always getting in trouble. In my interview there sat these amazing teachers who saw my potential from day one. I knew my teachers would push me to be the best version of Sydni.
“Not only have they pushed me, but they did all of us.”
She thanked the teachers, staff, Blatt and all of the parents.
“We all have our stories, but it never stopped you from graduating high school,” she said. “Honestly, that can be the greatest accomplishment ever.”
Then school board chair Brandi Nelson formally accepted the graduates and, one-by-one, they were introduced, hugged their teachers and Blatt, then went through a variety of air greetings from each board member, from John McCue’s low five to Cathy Roes’ little dance.
Of the 19, a couple students want to be auto mechanics, a number are headed to Northwest College, a few to the workforce and a handful undecided.
Blatt acknowledged all of their accomplishments.
“I know this ending is not quite what we all had in mind, but let’s not forget the other years that led up to this point in time for you,” she said. “You see, I believe this class, your class, has many strong characteristics that got you here.”
She encouraged the grads to be the best versions of themselves as they move forward.
“You are the class of true resilience, perseverance, compassion and fortitude,” she said. “You are bound to do great things with these attributes you hold. Your bright future will be limitless.
“We are so proud of you.”
