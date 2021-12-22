Sleeping Giant Ski Area opened for its 85th winter season 9 a.m. Thursday. Lifts will run until 4 p.m. that day.
According to a Facebook post, the mountain is making snow all this week to prepare. The mountain will also be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Christmas Eve but will be closed Saturday on Christmas day. The mountain will re-open Sunday.
