Cody Regional Health had a second employee test positive for COVID-19 last week, a spokesperson announced Monday, but there is no sign the virus was passed on to a patient.
A hospital employee was Park County’s first confirmed case in March. That employee is isolated. CRH cannot release specific department information due to patient privacy HIPAA regulations.
“Do we come into contact more frequently with individuals who could be COVID positive?” said Andrea McKay, chief ambulatory officer. “Absolutely we do, and we are proud that we have been able to keep our rates so low. We are here to provide healthcare and it is the nature of our jobs.
“However, the preventive measures that we put into place actually helps lower our risk.”
The hospital put in place many measures early on in the outbreak, including establishing a viral screening unit, screening visitors and restricting entry.
“There’s no doubt healthcare workers are at increased risk than the general community,” said Laura Farnworth, employee health nurse and safety officer. “We’ve had a very low incidence of positive disease in our workforce. And we try to keep it that way. We put a lot of effort into keeping it that way.”
Farnworth said the hospital investigates how their employees became sick with COVID-19. They discovered employees could contract it in “community” settings at work, such as break rooms and not typically in exam rooms or other clinical settings.
The hospital continues to work with employees to remind them about safety policies such as masks and social distancing.
“Helping departments create safe work spaces that provide these safety procedures is very important.”
CRH works with the public health department to track confirmed cases. They also work with their internal call center to help provide follow-up communication with employees who may have been exposed.
“We have to go through a whole process and make appropriate decisions, that might be quarantine versus active monitoring, et cetera,” she said.
The public health department has a group of nurses focused on contact tracing, which is initiated as soon as possible after positive COVID-19 test results are available, public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin said Sunday.
CRH Incident Command Team follows CDC guidelines for when healthcare workers should return to work. Low risk exposures which include those who were in contact with a person with COVID-19 but do not meet criteria for high-risk exposure such as brief interactions with COVID-19 patients in the hospital or in the community, while wearing a facemask and practicing social distancing. These individuals will be monitored.
Health care workers who had a low-risk exposure may continue to work during the 14 days after their last exposure to a COVID-19 patient. While working, health care workers should perform self-monitoring twice a day and wear a facemask at all times in the facility to avoid potential risk of asymptomatic transmission.
If testing is negative and symptoms are improving or resolved, they may return to work while observing standard precautions, using a facemask and continuing to self-monitor for the remainder of the 14 days.
Any health care workers who test positive for COVID-19, either in the course of monitoring after an exposure or otherwise, will be immediately restricted from work and public health notified for further case management.
Dr. Elise Lowe, hospitalist at CRH, said it’s safe to get medical care and avoiding care could lead to bigger problems.
“We’ve done a great job of communicating how serious COVID is,” Lowe said. “But our hope is to remind the public that we are safe, hospitals, (doctors’) offices are safe for people to receive care.”
CRH has policies on masking, hand hygiene and cleaning, and staff do regular symptom screening of everyone entering their facilities.
For more information about COVID-19, call (307) 527-2000 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.