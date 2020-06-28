Pahaska Tepee Resort is limiting services after multiple employees tested positive recently for COVID-19.
Management said symptomatic employees were quarantined before test results were received and will continue to be quarantined for the required time. Only employees that have tested negative to COVID-19 are allowed to work.
As of Saturday employees have fewer possibilities to interact with the public, as the gift shop is closed and the dining room now only doing take-out. Guests are limited to one person at check in, and staff are not taking any new reservations with arrival dates in the next couple of weeks. Management said guests have been informed of the situation and changes in service.
“We want to stay open with limited service,” manager Rob Coe said. “Our staff has been taking required precautions as they have been required, but that doesn’t totally protect them or the general public.”
The resort is also unique in that the employees who tested positive stay on site for the summer and thus cannot quarantine anywhere else, and Coe said many don’t even have vehicles. He said he doesn’t want to have to fully close and wants to keep his staff employed.
“We ask our customers and guests to understand our situation is more complicated than most,” he said. “This is uncharted territory for everyone and the playing field can change very rapidly. We thank everyone for their concern and hope we may resume normal operations in the future.”
