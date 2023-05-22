With the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission set to discuss — and potentially approve — the county’s land use plan on Wednesday, work is already underway on the next phase of the project.
During their May 16 meeting, the Park County commissioners voted to release a request for proposals for updates to the county’s land use rules and regulations. The RFP will go out once the land use plan is certified by the planning and zoning commission, which could happen as early as May 24.
The current goal is to receive proposals for the rules and regs by July 21, with consultant candidates interviewed in August, Park County Planner Joy Hill said.
The commissioners decided that the hiring committee will comprise commissioners Dossie Overfield and Lloyd Thiel; Hill; Park County Engineer Brian Edwards; a planning and zoning commissioner; a representative from the county assessor’s office; and an at-large member from the community.
During the meeting, Hill and the commissioners also discussed what the process of revising rules and regulations could look like. The commissioners said they were not interested in having a steering committee in charge of the process, such as the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee that oversaw work on the land use plan.
“I was not too happy with the LUPAC and how that worked out,” Overfield said. “I don’t know. I’ve heard a lot of positives and negatives, but I would like to see another way of handling it.”
Instead, Overfield said she was interested in putting the development of the rules and regs back in the hands of the individual planning areas and the residents who live in them.
“Each planning area would do their own thing for a while with the county people (including the consultants and planning and zoning staff) attending,” she said. “... Residents in the planning areas would just sit and work through their own issues.”
Hill said she understood the intent behind Overfield’s idea, but worried it could cause a substantial burden on county employees.
“That is an enormous undertaking for 12 planning areas that could potentially have weekly or biweekly meetings for months,” she said. “That is my concern.”
Ultimately, the process will be determined by whichever consultant is hired, Overfield said.
“They (the consultants) may have some good ideas and different ideas,” she added. “They don’t have to hold to this. It’s just a suggestion.”
The updated rules and regulations will impact zoning, subdivisions, public facilities, infrastructure and utilities within Park County as a whole and within individual planning areas, Hill said.
The regulations will be guided by the new land use plan, which will reflect the current needs -- the population and pressures existing in the county that were not present when the current plan was completed in 1998, Hill said.
The land use plan is entering its final stages of discussion with the planning and zoning hearing taking place on May 24 at 11 a.m. in the EOC Room in the courthouse. Once approved by P&Z, the plan will be reviewed by the county commissioners.
The goal is to have the land use plan finalized this summer, with regulation updates beginning immediately afterwards, Hill said.
Sidebar: $30K allocated to Clarion
The Park County land use plan was developed with the help of Clarion Associates of Denver. In February 2022, the county commissioners approved hiring Clarion for up to $299,900 to help write a new plan.
During their May 16 meeting, the commissioners agreed to increase Clarion’s pay by $30,000 to account for its extra sessions and work. This payment covers 15 additional meetings at a rate of $2,000 per meeting, the commissioners said.
This allocation was less than half of the amount requested by Clarion, commissioner Lloyd Thiel said. Commissioner Lee Livingston said some of the work done by Clarion went “above and beyond” the previously agreed scope of the project, and the county would not pay for work that had not been agreed upon.
