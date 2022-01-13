On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the federal vaccine mandate for employees at large businesses, but allowed one that effects nearly all health care workers.
Both had been on hold in Wyoming. At Cody Regional Health, CEO Doug McMillan said Thursday afternoon that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid released extended required dates for when staff will have to have a first dose or provide an approved exemption. Workers will have to have the first dose by Jan. 27, and the second dose, if applicable, by Feb. 28.
The hospital had only implemented the policy in late November, less than a week before a lower court halted the mandate by CMS in Wyoming and other states that had objected. At that point early in December, administration had informed staff that the mandate requirements were paused.
“We are continuing to encourage voluntary vaccinations and will continue to process voluntary exemption requests that are submitted,” McMillan said at the time. “No staff will be placed on unpaid leave while the mandate is placed on hold.”
There was no immediate word from Cody Regional Health as to when the policy would resume and what the new timeline would be. Employees abide by the mandate by getting vaccinated or getting a religious or medical exemption.
Before the policy was approved, board members added a provision that would allow for a suspension of the policy if an injunction were handed down.
The mandate requires nearly every employee, volunteer and contractor working at a wide range of health care facilities receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding to be vaccinated or provide an exemption. Prior to the pause in the mandate, employees were to have received at least a first dose of the vaccine prior to Dec. 6. The CRH policy would place employees on unpaid leave and then terminates them a week after the deadline if they do not comply with the policy.
By the time the hospital policy was adopted in late November, roughly 82% of eligible employees were already in compliance.
