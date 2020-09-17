An older Park County man with COVID-19 and who had health conditions that put him at higher risk died last week, Wyoming Public Health announced Thursday.
He is the second county resident to die after testing positive for coronavirus.
He had not been hospitalized for treatment.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence.
Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
