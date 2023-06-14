A Montana man was arrested twice within a three-month period in Park County for driving while under the influence of alcohol, which rendered him incapable of safely driving. It was his fourth DUI within 10 years, the affidavit said.
Chad J. Hotler, 41, was also charged May 21 with a turning violation, driving with a suspended license -- a second offense -- and a vehicle rear light violation.
At the time of his arrest, Hotler was already set to face a jury trial stemming from charges received in February that alleged he drove under the influence of alcohol, drove with a suspended license, failed to maintain the lane and failed to provide proof of insurance.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Officer Tanner Wichern was on Big Horn Avenue on May 21 when he observed Hotler swerve into the outside lane and correct back into the inside lane. Wichern also saw the vehicle’s rear registration was not illuminated, and decided to follow the vehicle.
The driver then turned into a parking lot off Big Horn Avenue and exited his vehicle, the affidavit said.
“Due to the odd nature of the improper turn as well as the driver appearing to evade me, I suspected the driver to be operating the vehicle while impaired,” Wichern wrote in the affidavit.
Wichern spoke with Hotler, who said he was “doing well and did not have an emergency,” the affidavit said.
Hotler then walked to the passenger side of his truck “where he donned his cowboy hat” and placed tobacco in his lip, before stating that he and his wife had gotten into a fight and he had pulled into the parking lot to wait for his wife to meet him, the affidavit said.
Hotler’s “eyes were glassy and bloodshot, and his steps while navigating around his truck and speaking with me were inconsistent,” Wichern said in the affidavit.
Wichern said he could detect the odor of alcohol coming from Hotler.
Hotler admitted he had been drinking but told Wichern that “he was going to have his wife come get him, and asked if that was fair enough,” the affidavit said.
Wichern said the “issue” was Hotler had been in physical control of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
Hotler was asked to perform field sobriety tests, and provided a suspended Montana driver’s license, the affidavit said.
Wichern had detected multiple clues of impairment during the sobriety tests, the affidavit said.
“I deduced [Hotler] was impaired to a level which rendered him incapable of safely operating his vehicle,” Wichern wrote in the affidavit.
Once at the Park County Law Enforcement Center, Hotler’s blood alcohol content was .129%, the affidavit said. The legal limit in Wyoming is .08%.
According to the affidavit, Hotler had been convicted of a DUI in Montana in 2020, and had at least two pending DUI charges, one out of Montana and one in Park County. His record further showed multiple charges of driving with a suspended license.
During his arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Hotler was given a $10,000 cash or surety bond and was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle while out on bond. He was further ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it.
For the DUI charges Hotler received in Park County in February, Park County Dispatch had been looking for a white Dodge pickup, the driver of whom had possibly been involved in an “altercation” at the Silver Dollar Bar, the affidavit said.
Lawler located the truck in Ralston, where he saw it drive over the centerline, and where it swerved as it headed towards Powell, the affidavit said.
During the traffic stop, Hotler said “take me to jail,” stating, “he crossed over the line and that had been drinking.”
He faces further proceedings in Circuit Court.
