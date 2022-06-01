A veteran of the Iraq war honored the soldiers from Park County who paid the ultimate price from World War I to the modern day while speaking near some of their graves Monday morning at Riverside Cemetery.
The annual VFW Memorial Day service was moved inside to the new funeral shelter to avoid the constant rain, although VFW organizer Jim Pederson thanked those present for being willing to stand out in the rain to honor fallen soldiers.
Chris Bacon, a Blackhawk pilot who was prepared to respond to the incident in Iraq in 2003 that led to the death one of the local soldiers honored, opened with the poem “In Flanders Fields” and closed with words from Gen. Douglas MacArthur.
He also spoke of the importance of continuing to support soldiers and veterans, along with honoring those who have died.
“On this Memorial Day the chaos of the world around us reminds us that their sacrifices were necessary, their cause was just and their legacy ongoing,” he said. “Let their memory inform a new generation that freedom is not free.”
