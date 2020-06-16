The Lost Creek Fire continues to have minimal activity and remains at roughly 591 acres, the Shoshone National Forest announced Tuesday morning.
The cause of the fire, which is located just west of Wapiti in the Shoshone National Forest, remains under investigation and is 35% contained.
Crews made good progress around the fire Monday. There was a two-acre spot fire on the south side of the fire, which was quickly contained by crews in the area working with helicopters to drop water and cool the spot.
Cody’s volunteer firefighters, at least 45 of which took part in operations in 10 units, were able to leave 7 p.m. Sunday night, said Jerry Parker, Park County District No. 2 administrator.
Fire crews will continue to dig in handline along the eastern and western sides of the fire today. National Forest spokesperson Kristie Salzmann said the Craig hotshot injured over the weekend has recovered and is now back at work.
With cooler temperatures and higher relative humidities forecast for the next several days, some resources are being released from the fire to assist with new incidents.
Multiple air and ground resources remain on scene to include two Type 1 handcrews, two engines, one Type 2 helicopter, and one Type 3 helicopter.
Fire managers are reminding the public not to stop along the signed 2.5 miles of U.S. Highway 14/16/20 in the area of the fire; this will help keep fire crews safe while they continue their work. Be aware that you may see smoke from the fire for awhile as interior fuels continue to be consumed. Lost Creek Fire managers would like to thank the community for their continued support.
Updated information for the Lost Creek Fire will be posted on Inciweb, inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6767/, as any new developments occur. Information will also be updated on Twitter, @ShoshoneNF and Facebook, US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
Cooler temperatures, higher relative humidity, and possible moisture are predicted over the #LostCreekFireWY today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.