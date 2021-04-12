CASPER (WNE) – Trustees for Bradford Lund, the grandson of legendary animator and producer Walt Disney, have reportedly negotiated the sale of a family ranch outside Jackson against Lund’s wishes.
For months, Lund has been locked in a legal battle with his own trustees over Eagle South Fork, the 110-acre ranch in Teton County left to Lund and his twin sister, Michelle, by their father.
Now, Lund’s legal team says the trustees have entered into a contract with an unidentified buyer – a different buyer than the one originally interested in the ranch.
The property is set to sell for $35 million, according to a letter sent to Lund and his sister on March 22. That’s the commercial valuation of the land, which suggests it may be subdivided and sold as parcels if the sale goes through.
Trustees entered into a contract for sale with the new buyer on March 18, the letter says.
In January, trustees told Lund he could pay just over $34 million (which they referred to as a “discounted price,” despite the residential appraisal of his portion of the land coming in at under $10 million) to retain ownership of his half of the ranch.
Michelle Lund was reportedly not interested in keeping her share.
Lund’s legal team argues he shouldn’t have to pay out of pocket for property already owned by his own trust – a trust that, by law, is supposed to act according to his interests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.