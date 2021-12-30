This New Year’s Weekend, Wyoming law enforcement is reminding all drivers of this lifesaving message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. In support of law enforcements dedication to protecting lives in their communities, you’ll see officers, deputies and troopers working together, Friday-Monday, to take drunk drivers off the roads. The roads and highways in Wyoming will be staffed with additional law enforcement over the long holiday weekend with the specific purpose of detecting and apprehending impaired drivers.
According to WYDOT, there were 722 alcohol involved crashes in Wyoming during 2020. Of these crashes there were 33 alcohol fatal crashes and 38 people died as a result. These preventable crashes accounted for 30% of the 127 total traffic fatalities in Wyoming during 2020.
“ Law enforcement all across Wyoming is reminding everyone and especially those who get behind the wheel to never drive drunk or impaired,” said Colonel Kebin Haller of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “ Let’s end 2021 and welcome 2022 on a good note and work together to ensure that no one dies on our roads or highways from this preventable crime. We ask that our drivers commit to not drinking if they’re going to drive. If you are going out to a party or you know you’re going to drink this weekend, please make sure and have a plan to designate a sober driver or to use safe transportation to get home,” Colonel Haller said.
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. Support other designated drivers, too. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
Wyoming law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, cab or ride share to get home safely.
• If available, use your community’s SafeRide ride program.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement directly or dial 911.
• Do you have a friend or family member who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get them home safely.
For more information on impaired driving, visit nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
