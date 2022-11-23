Park County is still spending its last round of American Rescue Plan Act dollars, but more funds are on the way.
During the Park County commissioners’ meeting Nov. 15, board chair Dossie Overfield announced the county expects to receive an additional $12 million in ARPA funds over the next two years.
Overfield said the newest round of funding is tied directly to the county’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes — or PILT — dollars. PILT payments are made annually by the U.S. Department of the Interior to counties that have tax-exempt federal lands within their boundaries.
Park County benefits from PILT funding. According to a 2016 socioeconomic profile of the county completed by the University of Wyoming, 80% of the county, or roughly 3.5 million acres, is federal land. Overfield said the county receives roughly $1.2 million each year in PILT funding for these lands.
The proposed $12 million in ARPA funds over the next two years are in addition to the annual PILT payments, Overfield said, and like those payments, they are intended to help counties pay for critical services for residents.
There are not many “strings attached” to the new ARPA funds, she said. There is no deadline by which the dollars may be spent, although the county is required to submit an annual report on how the funds are being used and what funds are still being held by the county, she said.
Overfield said there are a variety of potential projects that could be funded through the new ARPA dollars. These could include updates to the courthouse’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; a redesign of Wilwood Road; improvements to the county’s sewer lagoon system; upgrades to the county treasurer’s computer accounting system; and enhancements to the water system at the Powell road and bridge shop.
All of these projects have been discussed by the county commissioners over the last few years, but have been delayed due to a lack of funding, Overfield said.
Commissioner Joe Tilden said he was normally wary of federal funds, but said this offer was too good to turn down.
“I’ve never been really in favor of federal funding, but this will give us the opportunity to do a lot of projects, many of which have been deferred for a number of years because we just haven’t had the money to do them,” he said.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel agreed the county should accept the funding, but said the local government needed to spend the windfall wisely and in a way that doesn’t create more financial burden down the road.
“I would very much like to make sure that whatever we use it for does not burden the county with future costs and maintenance,” he said. “But I think we have to do it. It’s too good to turn down.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to accept the ARPA funding. Specific plans for the dollars will be determined at a later date.
The new ARPA dollars are separate from the $5.67 million in ARPA funds that were allocated to the county in 2021 and must be spent by 2026. Those funds have been allocated to a variety of projects ranging from the purchase of two new ambulances to the installation of a new county phone system.
