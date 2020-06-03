On Saturday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day.
Each year, G&F designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming – Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded – without a fishing license.
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the regulations online before heading out.
“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, G&F chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for some how-to videos.”
G&F encourages anglers to practice social distancing while outdoors and while traveling to and from their fishing location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.