COVID-19 numbers continue to drop in Park County, with 39 active cases of the virus reported on Tuesday afternoon and zero cases in the past 24 hours.
“We’re doing tremendously well,” Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said during a county commissioners meeting on Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday, three new deaths of county residents due to the virus were reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in the county to 23. All three were older adult men with conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. Two of the three were hospitalized for the virus.
Billin was reluctant to commit to any timeline or dramatic changes in the state’s health orders and facemask mandates, and said he has no plans to submit county exceptions or variances to State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist any time soon. He said there have been about 15 exceptions approved but only one variance since the pandemic began.
“Undoing what we’ve done so far is like undoing your diet when you’re halfway to your goal,” Billin said. “Our patient is an entire county.”
The current health order restricts indoor gatherings to 25% of facility capacity up to 250 people.
“Two-hundred and fifty is a lot of people for an indoor gathering around here,” Billin said.
Harrist has said certain criteria must be met for health order variances to be permitted in any county, based on the White House Task Force’s COVID-19 Transmission Indicators scale. Although Park County now has acceptable levels for case positivity, it still has unacceptable levels of new cases per day.
Commissioner Lloyd Thiel criticized national-level metrics being used to guide localized health orders but Billin clarified the scale being followed was tailored to Wyoming’s demographics.
“It’s a format to what they feel is appropriate for Wyoming,” he said.
Billin said Harrist did communicate recently that she will start considering variances for large indoor gathering events, and he expects her to progressively ease restrictions as long as case numbers stay down. Livingston said it is these events he receives the most complaints about.
Billin said mask restrictions will likely be the last to disappear and that Wyoming’s county health officers universally believe in their effectiveness.
“They don’t affect anybody’s ability to make a living unless you’re a barber or a hairstylist,” he said.
Thiel implored the health staff to provide, “a little light at the end of the tunnel” that could be expected regarding the end of health restrictions.
“We keep getting these answers dragging on and dragging on,” Thiel said. “This thing started as a pretty simple fix.”
Billin said they won’t see significant progress toward herd immunity until most of the county is vaccinated or has had the virus.
Billin said while the body typically builds antibodies after first contagion of the virus that will last 3-4 months, receiving the vaccine should provide about up to a year of immunity.
“You have both good antibodies and good cell immunity response when you use the vaccine because you’re not sick at the time and you don’t have all this inflammation on you,” he said.
Although case numbers have been dropping statewide, spread of the virus is still a concern, especially considering two cases of the UK variant of the virus, considered 71% more transmissible, have been identified in Teton County.
“We want it to stay in Teton County and not come over here so be grateful the Park is closed right now,” Billin said.
Billin and Crampton said there have been no continued outbreak spots in Park County and that contract tracing has been less and less useful as more people come infected with the virus.
“You come in contact with people everyday who either have had it recently or haven’t,” Billin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.