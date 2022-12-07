Wyoming legislators will not consider raising their compensation during the next general session of the Legislature, but future pay raises may soon have an easier path forward.
On Dec. 1, the Wyoming Legislature’s Management Council voted to not forward bill draft 23LSO-229 — which would have increased legislator compensation from $150 to $230 a day — to the general session.
The proposed pay increase, which would have been the first since 2005, divided legislators who voted 3-3 for the proposal. Additional members of the 10-person management council were either not present or chose to abstain from the vote.
Council members noted that, during their October meeting, they had already voted to forward a bill increasing legislator per diem — or legislators’ daily allowance covering the expenses associated with serving — from $109 to $155. Several legislators, including Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne said the per diem increase was more than enough to meet legislators’ financial needs.
“I believe I’ve already voted to give myself a pay raise (through increasing per diem), so I’ll be a no,” Nethercott said.
Rep. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, was one of the legislators who voted for the pay raise, and said low pay was one of the barriers keeping many Wyoming residents from being able to serve in the Legislature.
“We have talked extensively about the desire to allow a broader spectrum of individuals to be able to participate in the Legislature, and this is one way to do that,” Connolly said.
The divide among management council members on the pay raise is reflective of a general divide among legislators on the controversial issue. Speaking to the Cody Enterprise in October, Park County legislators had varying opinions on whether an increase in compensation would be a good idea.
Some like Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody, saw how the increase could allow for more diversity within the legislative body, while others like Sen. Tim French, R-Powell, and Rep. John Winter, R-Thermopolis, said they could not support the proposal given the current state of the Wyoming economy.
“Now is not the time to raise that (rate),” French said. “At some point when the economy gets straightened out and inflation gets under control, we can and should have the conversation. Until then, now is just not the time.”
While the management council failed to increase legislator pay, they did approve a bill that could take pay raise recommendations out of legislative hands and potentially remove some of the barriers for future pay increases.
Bill draft 23LSO-380, approved on a 6-2 vote by the council, would create an independent commission to oversee compensation recommendations in the future so legislators will not have to be responsible for raising their own pay.
The proposed state officials’ compensation commission would meet at least two times during every term of the Legislature to discuss recommended pay increases for legislators and all other state elected officials including the governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, justices of the supreme court, district court judges, circuit court judges and district attorneys.
This independent commission would comprise seven members including three appointed by the governor, two appointed by the chief justice of the supreme court, and one each appointed by the Speaker of the House and the Senate President.
Nethercott said raising the pay of any elected officials often comes with a political stigma in Wyoming, and she said she hoped recommendations from an independent commission would make it easier to justify such increases in the future.
“I do have concerns about the Legislature actually being able to do their Constitutional duties because of the harsh political fallout that comes with those decisions (to raise elected officials’ pay),” Nethercott said. “So I respect the need for a commission … I support this effort and think it helps move the needle to provide justification for the legislators who have the courage to make those uncomfortable votes (to increase elected official pay).”
The compensation commission bill, along with proposed increases to legislator per diem and constituent allowances, will be discussed during the upcoming general session of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.