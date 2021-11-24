Park County and the City of Cody have been discussing the possibility of teaming up to provide sewer services out of a Cody facility, to avoid having to do much more work on the aging, nearby county sewer lagoons that are filling up due to an increase in use the past couple years. The county facility, just west of the city facility, would then be closed. The City of Cody has committed to cooperating on the work, but is not making any financial commitments.
“We definitely feel like it’s one of the more critical needs of the county,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said.
The City lagoons do not have the capability to process the waste that comes off commercial sewage trucks, and the county lagoons only facilitate the trucks for its services. If the county were to expand its facility it would increase capacity, while if the city expands it would start servicing sewage trucks.
Edwards said at an August commissioners meeting investing $250,000-$300,000 for short-term fixes at the county lagoons would only add about 3-5 years of life to the county facility while adding long-term capacity and technology to pipe liquids to the City facility would cost $4.3 million. Travis Conklin, an engineer with Engineering Associates, said building an entirely new county facility that would keep materials in-house would still cost $4.2 million.
The top option being considered at this time would be to receive septage waste from commercial haulers at the site that is currently being used at the Cody RV Dump Station just west of the airport on Lt. Childers Street, and release these materials into the City pipeline to the lagoons. This option would have the lowest cost of all options considered at $2.7 million. Conklin said this waste would be self-contained, emitting no smell to the general public.
How will it be paid for?
All options are eligible for America Rescue Plan Act funds, Edwards said.
During an Oct. 19 commissioners meeting, the county committed to giving the town of Meeteetse $500,000 in ARAP funds for materials to be used on a water and sewer project. To date, the county has committed $2 million of the $5.67 million it is receiving.
Commissioner Dossie Overfield said plans for this project are still very hazy as the county hasn’t received a clear answer from the City yet about whether it would utilize the Wyoming State Revolving Funds Program for the project. SRF loans do not require any matching funds to be acquired but can be used toward other outside, matching grant programs. The application period for SRF funds takes about 120 days.
Edwards said there is a certain amount of variability as to what loan is granted, ranging from 20-30 years with average interest at 2.5% with a to-be-determined amount of principal forgiveness. He said an SRF loan used on the county landfill a few years ago came with 50% principal forgiveness.
At this time there are no principal forgiveness funds available but Edwards said there may be some available next year by the time the project would be utilized.
Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston said he is comfortable moving forward with the worst-case scenario, which would be a 2.5% interest set on a 20-year loan with no forgiveness.
An Engineering Associates study determined adding septic treatment with a new pond at the city lagoons would cost $3.5 million, but Conklin said this option wouldn’t be as safe. The commissioners informally agreed on Oct. 19 this option or the Lt. Childers site will be the chosen route for sewage solutions.
“Those are the best long-term solutions,” Edwards said.
Commissioner Joe Tilden is favoring a more collaborative approach with the city, while Overfield said she is still undecided.
“I need more research on costs,” she said. “We may be more involved with licensing than we realize.”
Overfield is referring to speciality licensing that might be required to discharge waste to another site.
Edwards said there will likely be a combination of ARAP and SRF funds used on the project chosen. Whether the new facility would be only city-run or a co-op would also have to be ironed out but Tilden said he would “have a difficult time” “handing the keys over” to the facilty to the City if the county has to pay all of the loan interest. Edwards said there has been discussion about reimbursing county-paid funds through user-fees later down the road, a solution Tilden said would appease him if it came to fruition.
Trickle-down effect
Theoretically, by hosting off-site, the waste would have enough time downstream to break down into liquid naturally without the use of a processing plant.
This liquid dumps into the lagoons, is treated, and is then poured back in to the Shoshone River at a quality cleaner than natural runoff.
But City of Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said there are still concerns about this option, as it could create a “slug-load” buildup and could introduce a waste stream contaminant like heavy metals, solvents and oils into the lagoons. He said with one central location, staff would be able to monitor much more effectively for these risks. A 3-6% increase in loads is expected from combining the two facilities.
“Certainly a facility not at our plant would present a challenge there,” he said.
Conklin said contaminant regulations will only become stricter into the future under Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Quality guidelines.
He also said the build-up problem could be mitigated with remote surveillance metering and by constructing a holding tank that is tested before materials are released to the lagoons downstream.
A fifth but least likely scenario could also play out in which the county shuts down its lagoons and the City does nothing to upgrade its facility. In that scenario, sewage trucks would have to use a facility in Worland with the increase in costs levelled on the individual user. This would be particularly impactful for those using septic systems and chemical toilets.
