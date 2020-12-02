The Sheridan Avenue revitalization project continues to plug away as crews from S&S Builders work through the cold to wrap up work before the winter season.
Ed Epperson, who helms the company, said crews were wrapping up work on the Alger and 17th Street intersection and would begin replacing slabs up the 17th Street hill on the east side of the street to end this construction season until the spring.
“We’ve got to do it in the snow in the spring or in the snow now. We might as well do it now,” Epperson said.
In addition to the work on 17th, grinding and painting crews will be coming back to Sheridan Avenue next week to smooth portions of the road and paint the lines on it.
Road crews ask that drivers slow down through the work zone, particularly on the 17th Street hill, and be mindful of the four-way stop at Beck Avenue and 17th. Blinking red lights at stoplight intersections indicate drivers must stop just as they would with a stop sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.