A body found in the Shoshone River near 12th Street is that of a new Cody resident who appears to have died of a self-inflicted wound, according to the Cody Police Department in a Wednesday afternoon release.
Police identified the man as Edward John Nielsen, 72, who had recently moved from Nevada. The police state preliminary evidence and previous statements made by him indicated a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the case remains under investigation.
A handgun was recovered from the scene. His body was found before 8 a.m. by fisherman near the 12th street river access point. The body was roughly 12 feet from the shoreline in 2 feet of water.
The Cody Police Department was assisted by the Park County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue with the recovery of the body from the river.
The location of the recovery including the River View Drive and 12th Street access were secured for several hours while scene processing and recovery of evidence was completed.
On Wednesday an autopsy was performed in Basin by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Thomas Bennet. His preliminary conclusion was that the lethal gunshot injury was consistent with being self- inflicted, police said.
If anyone has any information believed to be useful to this investigation, contact Cody Police Detective Sgt. Juston Wead, (307) 527-8700.
