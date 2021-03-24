The deaths of two more Wyoming residents, one local, are tied to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The department said an older Park County man and an older Natrona County man both died earlier this month after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness.
The deaths bring to 695 the number of fatalities among Wyoming residents linked to COVID-19.
The deaths were announced on the same day state Health Department figures showed the state had 445 active cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26 from Monday.
There are 12 active cases in Park County.
The department’s figures also showed that 83,321 people have received both doses of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine and another 3,433 people have been vaccinated with the one-dose vaccine.
