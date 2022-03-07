A pair of abortion-limiting bills sponsored or co-sponsored by Cody area legislators are both advancing this session.
One would levy criminal penalties on the use of chemical abortion drugs. Senate File 83, co-sponsored by both Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) and Rep. Rachel-Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) passed the Senate with a wide margin and is now set to be considered by the House this week.
The bill states in part that no one “shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.”
The legislation includes a penalty for any physician or other person in violation and found guilty of a misdemeanor of six months imprisonment and a fine of $9,000.
Fellow area legislators Sens. Ed Cooper (R-Ten Sleep) and RJ Kost (R-Powell) voted in favor the legislation.
House Bill 92, which would declare abortions illegal in Wyoming if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, passed through the House on a wide margin and was taken up by the Senate labor committee last week. The bill is sponsored by Rodriguez-Williams, with French a co-sponsor.
Area legislators Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) and Rep. Dan Laursen (R-Powell) all voted for the bill on third reading.
Because of the condensed budget session, both bills will need to progress through the respective chambers this week, as Thursday is the deadline for legislative proposals to receive a vote on third reading.
