The Cody School District has begun its summer building projects, including a number of security upgrades at many buildings.
Installation of security cameras for the district began June 7 and was scheduled to be completed Wednesday.
Staff will receive training on the cameras Aug. 9 after they return from summer break.
The district is also in the midst of planning to add panic bars on certain doors in the schools to increase safety, as well as a new visitor management system.
There will also be a new culinary arts kitchen at Cody High School.
While much of the work on the new kitchen will be completed during the summer, the hood system that ensures a well-ventilated area will not be installed until after school has begun due to delays in the bidding process, facilities director Terry Gardenhire reported to the Cody School Board on June 15.
Trustees approved the bid award for the hood with installation planned before the start of the second trimester.
Gardenhire also alerted trustees to two issues he suggested they plan to tackle next summer. The turf at Spike Vannoy Field needs to be replaced – a roughly $600,000 cost – and the court surfaces at the Cody Tennis Complex need to be rehabilitated, with a big crack needing to be taken care of.
