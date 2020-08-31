image

Dianna McMillin (left) and Rachel Vardiman shuck corn for a Realtors For Kids Cookout Fundraiser at City Park on Aug. 19. Realtors For Kids is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to children in Park and Big Horn counties.

 Lauren Modler

