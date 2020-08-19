Traffic at the bottom of the Greybull Hill is going to be moving a little more slowly next week.
Wyoming Department of Transportation and S&S Builders road crews will be shutting down some lanes of traffic in the next week as they continue to work on the Sheridan Avenue project.
The southbound lanes of 17th will close between Alger and Beck as the crews finish work at the intersection of Alger and 17th.
Around the same time, workers will pick up where they left off in June and resume work on Sheridan near the 14th and 15th street intersections.
The road will once again be reduced to one lane of traffic each way as the eastbound lanes of Sheridan will close as the work goes on.
The contractors will try to get as much concrete work done as possible before the winter shutdown, and eventually will reach 16th, an intersection WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers calls the “busiest in Wyoming.”
Work is also progressing on repaving a stretch of the Meeteetse Highway just south of Cody. Beers said though paving was supposed to finish on Aug. 25, some delays with the transport of paving material have put that project a little behind schedule.
Businesses with concerns about the closure should contact Jennifer Epperson at (307) 686-5659 or via email at jepperson@buildersllc.com
WYDOT will hold public meetings each Tuesday morning in the Denny Meinholt parking lot at 9 a.m. to give updates on the project. Anyone is welcome to attend.
