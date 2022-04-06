A Cody woman who was recently found not guilty in a jury trial and is now facing four new felonies was recently bonded out of jail after being in custody for more than a year.
Chelsea Velker was assessed a $25,000 unsecured bond by Hot Springs County Judge Bobbi Overfield on March 11.
She was first arrested by authorities in January 2021 on charges of allowing a child in the presence of meth. Within minutes of being found not guilty by a jury in December, the Park County Attorney’s Office filed new charges against her for burglary, theft, forgery and conspiracy to commit theft.
Authorities allege Velker and Travis Dawe stole checks from the Caleco Foundry and Sunlight Photographics and also from other individuals. They are also accusing the couple of stealing antique cameras, radio equipment and a computer.
Dawe is facing the same four charges as Velker but no hearings have been scheduled on his case. He was found guilty in the same jury trial as Velker.
In a letter sent to the court on March 2, Velker said she would participate in the Ezekiel 37 Ministries sober living program of which she said she already is involved with, and participate in Park County Drug Court. During her jury trial, Velker had claimed throughout that she was not a frequent drug user.
“I’m asking to be released so I can move forward,” she wrote.
If found guilty on all charges, Velker could face up to 50 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.