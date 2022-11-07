As new residents move into the area, Park County Weed and Pest Assistant Director Mary McKinney is concerned about the uninvited guests that could accompany them.
The spread of “nuisance weeds” are of special concern, she told attendees at the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Fall Conference in Cody last week. Nuisance weeds are annual plants that appear after some sort of disturbance, such as construction or agricultural activities, which can cause seeds in the ground to be redistributed and give them the opportunity to grow.
The county’s Weed and Pest site lists seven nuisance weed species of concern: annual false wheatgrass, cheatgrass, crested wheatgrass, kochia, lambsquarter, tumble mustard and western salsify. Unlike noxious weeds, treatment plans for nuisance weeds are not mandated by the state, McKinney said.
“A lot of the issues we’re seeing, certainly with the rapid development and the conversion of agriculture lands into subdivisions, aren’t noxious weeds, but nuisance vegetation,” she said. “With the program we currently have in place, noxious weeds are being addressed, but we’re just having such an issue with nuisance vegetation.”
McKinney said Weed and Pest is drafting a plan for dealing with nuisance vegetation in conjunction with the county’s work on a new land use plan, which will be completed next year.
McKinney has seen firsthand how useful this sort of collaboration can be. She said Park County’s years of fighting noxious weeds provide a model for how counties can fight the spread of nuisance weeds as well: by collaborating with county planning and zoning to address weed concerns before development even occurs.
Since 2008, county standards and regulations for development have required Weed and Pest to be one of the agencies notified of any proposed development and disturbance in the county, whether a simple subdivision or a special use permit, she said.
This advance notice allows Weed and Pest to conduct initial property surveys and determine if the site would benefit from a weed management plan, McKinney said. To date, Weed and Pest has completed over 450 of these initial inspections.
“We do see it as an opportunity to educate those landowners and discover new species or new locations of species that we knew were in the county, but we didn’t know were in that particular location,” she said. “I found a new patch of leafy spurge in the Willwood (Irrigation District), and I have no idea how it got there, but I found it, so now we can actually go in there and work with the landowner to develop a mitigation plan.”
If species of concern are found, Weed and Pest can help developers complete noxious weed management plans that identify how to prevent the spread of potentially harmful weeds. McKinney said she realizes this system isn’t perfect. Some developers forget to complete their weed management plan, she said, while others don’t follow through and do the on-the-ground work required to manage the weeds.
Still, being proactive and educating landowners through the initial property surveys and weed management plans have had a noticeable impact, county commissioner Lloyd Thiel told conference attendees, and he said the success of any weed management program comes down to collaboration and education.
“Educate as many people coming into the area as you can,” Thiel said. “Also educate your legislators and the people like me who are in a position of power. Trust me, I don’t know as much as I should, but I know people that do, and that’s why we’re able to succeed.”
