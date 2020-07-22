After becoming fed up with how things were working – or, perhaps more accurately, weren’t working – in Washington, Josh Wheeler decided to make a run for the U.S. Senate.
“We need someone there with the guts and the cajones to call out the swamp rats and the career politicians on their BS,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler does not have experience in elected office. After being discharged from the Wyoming National Guard due to injuries near the turn of the last decade, he said he spent years navigating the Veteran’s Administration system, trying to get the medical care he deserved. He was homeless for a while, unable to visit a doctor and said his elected officials were of little help.
“I was sinking fast financially, and I just had to get these issues resolved, so I was told that the best way of rectifying these problems was to contact my state’s elected officials starting with my U.S. representative who was Cynthia Lummis at the time; only to find that her office in Casper was always closed,” Wheeler wrote on his campaign website. “My efforts in trying to appeal for help with my elected officials were met with silence.”
Wheeler has many efforts and reforms he wants to make in the Senate. Chief among them is balancing the budget and paying down the national debt.
“We need to be able to sit there and focus our money on necessities and not wants, just like any household does when they’re in debt. They go through necessities, and if they have a little extra they give to charities. If they have a little extra they give to their friends next door,” he said. “But you do not give hundreds of dollars to your next-door neighbor when your house is in foreclosure, and that’s what we’re continuously doing.”
Wheeler supports amending the Constitution to include a balanced budget amendment, as well as reforming the VA.
Those are two of the biggest planks in his platform, but he also supports reforming the pharmaceutical industry, changing how felons are treated after they have “killed their number,” as he put it, exploring the legalization of medical marijuana, and removing riders from bills that go through Congress.
Wheeler is a disabled veteran, who over the years has had two businesses ultimately fail, he says due to medical expenses.
