Motorcycles will be roaring into downtown Cody this week for a Harley owner’s rally expected to bring at least 500 members Thursday-Saturday.
The big event is opening night, 6-10 p.m., when Sheridan Avenue from 15th-11th will be closed, as well as sides streets off Sheridan, to accommodate all of the Harleys being parked on the main street, with events on the side streets, especially in front of The Irma on 12th Street. Harley will also have two semi-trailers.
On Saturday, 6-9 p.m., attendees will congregate at City Park for an event with food trucks.
The Kick’n It in Cody H.O.G. Rally! was initially expected to accommodate up to 900 motorcycles, but Cody Public Works Director Philip Bowman said early last week that around 500 had signed up. The historic flooding has put into question whether the famous Beartooth Highway route would be available for riders, and how and when Yellowstone National Park would open was up in the air.
The City of Cody is ready. Last week Bowman said the Cody Police Department and others organizing the management of the event in the city had determined it would be best to add a one block buffer zone on each side of the Sheridan Avenue closure to allow more room for vehicles to turn around and to enhance safety.
“The main purpose is that it would create a buffer area on each end to keep any vehicles who do go through street closure away from activities,” he said. “It’s in line with typical street closure strategies for events such as the Halloween stroll.”
The plan would be for barricades to be set up on Sheridan at both 11th and 12th, 14th and 15th. Some of the side streets will also be blocked off.
City councilman Andy Quick questioned whether they would need as much space as they originally requested due to the smaller-than-expected registrations. Mayor Matt Hall leaned on the side of going forward with what staff had proposed, with a caveat.
“We already started down this path. If staff says we should do this for traffic movement, I’d err on their recommendations,” he said. “But I think it’d be good to have that conversation on any changes due to less participation.”
