The third Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Wyoming will be located on the northwest side of Skyline Drive and north of the Cody Canal, according to an official announcement from the church.

Justin M. Smith
Justin Smith

I don't think this religion truly respects other people's beliefs or will be a benefit to the community. Baptizing Jewish people after they die is a symptom of that. Also building these buildings and sitting on at least $150B in multiple investment funds while telling members to tithe even if they can't afford food or medicine isn't okay or a benefit to the community. And it's also my belief that adults should be allowed to marry other adults if they choose and a tax exempt religion should not start a political campaign to stop that. But that's just my personal belief, and in America that should be my right. If you are going to build this giant building on our landscape then at least learn to respect others, which, I'm being honest here, I know the LDS religion does not.

Ryan Beardall

This is wonderful! It will be a blessing for this community.

Booneyrat
Tom Conners

Ye reap what ye sow.

