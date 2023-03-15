The third Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Wyoming will be located on the northwest side of Skyline Drive and north of the Cody Canal, according to an official announcement from the church.
Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 9,950 square feet.
The temple will be built on property belonging to Glenn Nielson, who said he was proud to be a part of a project that he hopes will be a “peaceful and enjoyable contribution to the community.”
“As members of the faith, we’re so excited, of course, to be a part of bringing this very sacred building and sacred place to our community,” he added.
Nielson further said he remains “sensitive to neighbors and those who have concerns about traffic and other impacts to the community” that will accompany the new temple.
“I hope those concerns can be addressed, and we can move forward together,” he said.
Amy Dansie, the communications director for the Cody Wyoming Stake, said the local stake has “not been given any direction” on a possible timeline for construction or groundbreaking on the project. The local stake is also awaiting a rendering of the new temple, she said.
Once the temple is completed, it will be briefly open to the general public for tours and an open house, Nielson said.
“We are excited to give people a closer look at the temple and what happens inside it before it is dedicated,” Nielson said.
When asked why the church selected the Skyline Drive site and whether other sites were considered, Dansie referred the Enterprise to an article on the church’s website, which explains that church leaders “prayerfully choose the precise spot on which to build” a temple. In the same article, longtime church architect Bill Williams said the church looks for sites “that would have prominence, be in an attractive neighborhood, a neighborhood that would withstand the test of time.”
Cody is currently in the Billings Montana Temple district, which comprises six Wyoming stakes and eight Montana stakes, and Wyoming church members have to travel roughly 100 miles to the Billings Temple.
Members of the local stake — which includes 3,749 members in Cody, Powell, Burlington, Meeteetse and Otto, according to Dansie — said they were excited to have a temple so close to home.
“In our wildest dreams, we never imagined we would have a temple so close,” local stake members Steve and Karen Reynolds said in a statement to the Enterprise. “Regular serving in, and attending, the temple brings insurmountable joy, peace and happiness. …We are, and will be eternally, grateful for having a temple here in our midst.”
“It is an honor and blessing to have a temple in Cody … and I believe it will benefit our entire community,” stake member Derek Willie said. “I hope that it will continue to encourage dialogue among all faiths as we each strive to be more like Him!”
The Cody Temple will be the third temple in Wyoming. An 18,609 square-foot temple was built in Star Valley in 2016, while a roughly 10,000 square-foot temple is currently under construction in Casper.
Temples differ from the church’s chapels, according to an official release from the church. While all are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other weekday activities at local chapels, the primary purpose of temples is for LDS members to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages and proxy baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity while living.
“Temples are different,” Dansie said. “They are special places of worship where members learn more about the gospel of Jesus Christ and participate in sacred ceremonies.”
The plan to construct a temple in Cody was first announced by Church President Russell Nelson in October 2021.
(3) comments
I don't think this religion truly respects other people's beliefs or will be a benefit to the community. Baptizing Jewish people after they die is a symptom of that. Also building these buildings and sitting on at least $150B in multiple investment funds while telling members to tithe even if they can't afford food or medicine isn't okay or a benefit to the community. And it's also my belief that adults should be allowed to marry other adults if they choose and a tax exempt religion should not start a political campaign to stop that. But that's just my personal belief, and in America that should be my right. If you are going to build this giant building on our landscape then at least learn to respect others, which, I'm being honest here, I know the LDS religion does not.
This is wonderful! It will be a blessing for this community.
Ye reap what ye sow.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.