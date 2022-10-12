Numbers can tell a story, and when it comes to the story of teachers in Wyoming, it is not an entirely positive one.
Consider, for example, numbers from a recent joint University of Wyoming and Wyoming Education Association study. That study of 700 Wyoming teachers revealed that, while only 14% of responding educators said they were likely to leave the profession in the near future, over 65% would leave if they could.
But the study also provided some hope, said Mark Perkins, associate professor of academic research at the university. Despite the challenges many face, 78% of responding Wyoming teachers said they were proud to be teachers in Wyoming.
“It’s a bit of an enigma for me in a way,” Perkins said. “But when I thought about it, that means those folks who reported that dissatisfaction level still want to be teachers and are proud to be teachers in Wyoming. So I found that pretty interesting.”
These numbers — presented and discussed during a meeting of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee on Oct. 10 — paint a picture of a complicated problem that everyone from district superintendents to state legislators are trying to find a solution to: How do you get teachers to love their jobs again?
Why do teachers want to leave?
In its recent teacher survey, the University of Wyoming worked to discover the potential attrition rate of teachers in the state and discern reasons why those teachers wanted to leave, Perkins said.
While finances are almost always a factor in a teacher’s decision to leave or stay in a district, the survey focused particularly on non-financial issues that could be impacting retention, Perkins said.
The survey results aren’t a definitive explanation of why teachers may want to leave, but they do point to three key reasons, Perkins said.
Roughly 73% of teachers said they wanted to leave due to a perceived lack of support — from everyone from district administrators to parents and general community members, Perkins said. Perkins said actions of district administrators and staff were most impactful on a teacher’s decision to leave or stay.
Just under 63% of teachers reported wanting to leave their jobs for mental health reasons caused by extreme stress, Perkins said.
Even though many teachers could benefit from mental health services, few are seeking them, said Rep. Sandy Newsome, R-Cody. During a recent listening session with teachers in Powell, Newsome learned many teachers were concerned about the perceived stigma surrounding mental health in their school community.
“It was a concern of the educators in our group that it would be taken as a weakness by their contemporaries,” Newsome said. “It was a real concern to them that seeking mental health care somehow diminished what they were doing.”
The third factor that may be affecting teacher recruitment and retention is what many teachers perceive to be too much focus on assessment, which can take away from student instruction and relationship-building, Perkins said. Over 50% of responding teachers indicated assessment made them want to quit.
A local perspective
Compared to many Wyoming school districts, Park County School District #6 is relatively sheltered from many of the recruitment and retention issues facing the state, said Superintendent Vernon Orndorff in an interview with the Cody Enterprise. Currently, the district has all positions filled, with the exception of one special education position which Orndorf describes as being “hard to staff in any year.”
Orndorff attributed the district’s relative success to a focus on creating a positive, encouraging climate for both staff and students.
“It’s just my fourth month on the job, but one thing I learned pretty quickly is that the educational climate here isn’t like anything else in the state,” Orndorff said. “For the most part people want to work and live in Cody, and the district has leveraged that as a recruiting piece.”
Still, Orndorff acknowledged the fight against teacher attrition was a constant one. He said many of the issues raised by teachers in the UW study were concerns not just across the state, but in Park County as well. He said the district was especially focused on addressing mental health concerns and fostering a culture of support for teachers within the district.
“Mental health is absolutely a concern,” Orndorff said. “When the pandemic hit, we immediately requested our teachers to do something they had no training for and that we didn’t really know how to implement at first. It’s a credit to teachers across the district and the state that they responded and responded well. But as we put more demands on educators and they’re thrown into areas they’re unfamiliar with, we have to be aware of the toll that can take.”
The district is currently looking at ways they can provide additional support for teachers including offering new professional development programs and expanding the teacher mentorship program for young teachers, Orndorff said.
When it comes to assessment, Orndorff said he felt the district was assessing appropriately and in a way that provided valuable information for educators. However, he said he remained open to feedback on how to improve the system.
“We just have to have an open dialog with our teachers and our administrators on a building level about what they need in order to teach effectively,” Orndorff said.
The district is also pursuing financial means to incentivize the retention of teachers, including offering a $1,500 bonus for returning teachers. The district also understands the importance of cost-of-living increases and has worked to increase teacher salaries on a yearly basis as inflation raises the price of everything from rent to gas, Orndorff said.
“We know that a thriving community and thriving school district go hand and hand,” Orndorff said. “The school board really works toward that goal of helping both our district and our community thrive. And that starts with making sure our employees have what they need, both financially and in terms of general support, training and encouragement.”
Some other possible solutions
There is no one way to fix the teacher attrition problem in the state, Perkins said, and many of the solutions do not require money, but simply involve rethinking school and community culture.
For example, when it comes to assessment, Perkins thinks districts should consider whether they are over-assessing.
“I know that WY-TOPP is required to be given once a year, but there are three time periods when it can be given,” Perkins said. “A lot of schools give it three times. I think, if they only gave it one time, the data would be just as useful and they wouldn’t give up instruction time … If I’m using three thermometers on my sick son, maybe I only need to use one. Maybe all of these measures are measuring the same thing.”
When it comes to mental health, Amanda DeDiego — Associate Professor of Counseling at the University of Wyoming — recommended the widespread use of Employee Assistance Programs to assist teachers with issues impacting work performance, including mental health. Currently, only a quarter of Wyoming districts have some sort of EAP program in place largely due to the financial cost of putting such a system in place, DeDiego said.
Destigmatizing mental health support and expanding mental health services are also key, DeDiego said.
The perceived lack of support may be the toughest issue to address, but it can be fixed in a variety of ways including providing more opportunities for teachers to have positive interactions with their peers and decreasing the number of ineffective staff trainings and meetings in order to give teachers a chance to recharge, Perkins said.
The University of Wyoming’s teacher survey can be read in its entirety at https://marksresearch.shinyapps.io/TeacherReport/.
