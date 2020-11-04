COVID-19 numbers appear to have stabilized in the past week but Park County is still being impacted by the virus.
As of Tuesday night, there were 122 active cases in Park County, according to Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin. This number has stayed roughly flat for the past week.
As of Tuesday, six of the nine hospitalizations due to the virus in the county were in Cody, and all four people on ventilators were also at Cody Regional Health.
“A lot of people relaxed after what we perceived to be the first wave calmed down,” Park County commissioner Dossie Overfield said. “Certainly, it’s got worse since then and I think our public could do a little better job with going back to doing at least the best they can not to spread it.”
Wyoming has averaged nearly 300 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past two, and 124 Wyomingites with the virus are hospitalized around the state as of Tuesday.
“This surge in cases in our communities is directly impacting Wyoming’s healthcare system, our businesses and industries, and straining our healthcare workforce,” Gov. Mark Gordon said Saturday via release. “This is the time to recognize that our actions impact others, their lives and livelihoods. All of us have a role to play in ensuring that our hospitals can continue to care for all patients, not just those suffering from COVID-19.”
The state is performing enhanced testing at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, including testing all residents and staff at facilities where COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters have been detected.
WDH is also supplementing contact tracing efforts by bringing on Wyoming-based company Waller Hall Research to provide assistance with contact tracing, while the National Guard is stepping down from helping with these efforts this week.
Yet no increased statewide health order restrictions have come from the state in any recent months.
The only change that came from the most recent order for Nov. 1-Nov. 15 is that gym patrons can now wipe off their own gym equipment.
A mask mandate was approved in Laramie County for those in retail or commercial businesses, people obtaining health care services and travellers using public transit.
Gordon and the other members of the State Building Commission also adopted a policy to make the requirement apply in state buildings as well.
But Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove said she will not prosecute people who violate the mask mandate.
Locally, there has been no sign such a mandate will be put into play anytime soon. Park County commissioners Joe Tilden and Dossie Overfield said they have not heard any conversations regarding this while Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the issue.
Billin did make his thoughts more clear on the topic in a recent Facebook post, however, seeming to prefer promoting mask wearing and social distance rather than economic shut downs.
“We need people to do what only they can do (not Public Health or the Government),” he wrote. “Wear a mask when appropriate, physical distancing, cooperate with contact tracing, and stay home when sick. We are working to protect vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes and institutional settings. Shutting things down does not change the total number of infections, it only delays them.”
Tilden and Overfield both said they would be opposed to a return to any gathering or business restrictions.
“I would hate to see the economy cool down again,” Tilden said.
Billin said late Tuesday, that City of Cody sewage test results showed a 8.2% presence of the virus among the population, and a 1.2% presence in Powell. This was a 0.5% increase in Cody and a 0.7% decrease in Powell since Saturday.
