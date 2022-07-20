Politics is about much more than one-liners, a point driven home during last Thursday’s candidate forum hosted by the Park County Republican Party.
In the forum for candidates running for commissioner, attorney, clerk and clerk of district court, many spoke about the tough, intricate aspects of the jobs they do or are trying to do.
Some also spoke about how they would like to see the role change or be handled differently if they were elected.
County commissioners
Five of eight Park County commissioner candidates showed where they are similar and where their views diverge.
As much as anything, their portion of the forum displayed just how complicated many of the issues in the county are.
Incumbent commissioners Dossie Overfield and Lloyd Thiel both addressed the issue of Special Use Permits and the process to appeal commissioners’ decisions.
Overfield described a process that starts with planning and zoning and then, if a resolution can’t be reached there, goes on to the commissioners.
“If they can’t come to an agreement, then there is a process that is brought to the county commissioners where we have the opportunity to determine whether or not they have broken the rules of the SUP and how we’re going to fix it,” she said.
Applicants can even appeal to the court system if they disagree with commissioners.
“The process takes time, unfortunately, and we deal with them quite regularly,” Thiel said.
Ccommissioner candidate Angie Johnson, currently the Meeteetse clerk, said she is known as a person who works hard and doesn’t shy away from digging for the facts and small details.
“I’m somebody that’s not pushed around and I take my jobs that I do very seriously,” she said. “And I do a lot of research. I make sure that I know what the positions are.”
Candidates also discussed how they would like to see commissioners’ positions handled in the future in regard to what level of benefits they should receive and whether they should have term limits.
Scott Steward, current county sheriff, said he supported term limits, but with a caveat.
“I also think that if you’re going to have set term limits that should be voted on by the people, not set by legislation,” he said. “I believe in all forms of government we should have term limits.”
Candidate Tyson Williams, like Steward, agreed that if he were elected, he wouldn’t want full-time benefits for a job that, at least in theory, is part time.
“I do think the commissioners who are serving like Scott said, in a part-time role, shouldn’t be getting full-time benefits like the other full-time employees of the county. So yeah, I guess we agree on that,” he said.
County attorney
Park County Attorney Bryan Skoric pushed back against challenger Leda Pojman’s arguments that his office isn’t handling important issues the way it should.
The race is pitting a county attorney in office for 19 years against one of his former deputy attorneys.
“I think there’s a lack of impartiality in the current county attorney’s office, and I want to change that,” Pojman said. “I think that no matter who you are, you should be charged based off of the law and the facts and I think that there’s a waste of taxpayers’ dollars that cases should not be outsourced. I think that’s the county attorney’s job is to do his job and try cases. And I think that there’s a bottleneck with the mental health profession and those suffering from a mental health crisis in the county attorney’s office.”
Skoric countered by listing the many duties he said he and his staff perform regularly, and said that the bottleneck in mental health cases is one emanating from the state, and one Skoric has been trying to get it to fix.
“Former employees that left the office that may be disgruntled or out there saying things that aren’t backed up by cases or instances of people documenting in this case, here’s what it was,” Skoric said. “So I can’t be all things to all people. My office deals with many aspects: criminal prosecutions, Title 25, juvenile delinquency, abuse and neglect, all the civil representation to the county. These are stressful jobs. They’re not 8-5 jobs. We do the best we can. But my job is not to make people happy. It’s to look at the facts, follow the law.”
County clerk
The incumbent clerk and challenger both fixed their gaze on the 2020 election in arguing why they would be better going forward.
The first question, for current clerk Colleen Renner, addressed the changes she made for the election due to Covid concerns.
Challenger Tim Lasseter said he wouldn’t have made the same changes.
“It brought a challenge to us here in Park County,” Renner said. “I did not have enough voters sign up to be election judges in the first portion of the primary. Working with the Secretary of State and the directive he sent down, we were able to close some polls.”
After people, especially a large contingent, expressed their anger at having polling places closed, she said she reinstituted them for the general election.
“I get it,” Renner said. “It’s very convenient to vote in your own location. With that I had many people step up to become election judges. But also with that I had a lot of people on the day before the election call in and they had Covid or they had another reason and we still ran short, but we got the job done.”
Lasseter said a place like Clark, as far as it is from either Cody or Powell, should never have been without a polling location as it was in the 2020 primary.
“I very strongly feel that the right to vote is one of the most critically important things that we do in this country, in this community, this state, this nation,” he said. “I don’t think anything is more important. We have elderly people – I’m starting to be one of those – we have disabled people and it’s much more convenient for them to go to a centralized or a community place next to where they live ... So I strongly believe if I’m elected county clerk, I know in fact, that I will fight. If the attorney general’s office says we can (close polling places) in Park County, we won’t.
“Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do and taking away people’s ability to vote close to their homes is something you should never do.”
This year all of the usual array of polling locations, as seen before and since the 2020 primary, are back.
Clerk of district court
The three-person race pits the current first deputy, Deb Carroll, against two other challengers from outside the office, Robin Yager Martin and Logan Christie.
The moderator addressed the view that in the position it is generally a “movement of chairs” with the first deputy assuming the top spot.
“I have been in every position in the office,” Carroll said. “I know each job. This is a rough job to move into. You can’t just start and know what’s going on. We have three very diverse computer programs that are solely for the courts. No other people would know them and it doesn’t make for an easy transition. We have the same employees that know their jobs.
“We just move up and continue doing the great, excellent job that our office has done for 30 years.”
Martin said that while she would like to see some changes, it was not as drastic as some rumors had indicated.
“First of all, I do not plan on firing the entire staff, even though that rumor has been going around,” she said. “I do plan on collaborating with the current staff to see what is working and what is not. I’ve heard a little bit from the community there are some procedures that have been in there for years and years and years that could be updated a little bit to make our electronic world work a little bit smoother. It is going towards electronic filings here in the future. So anything we could do to make it easier for that transition in the office is something that I’m absolutely going to push for.”
Christie, who works down the hall as a victim advocate, split the difference.
“I do think the question is valid, the same sort of chain of command has been running through the district court’s office for a long time,” he said. “That being said, I don’t think there’s necessarily something bad with what’s been happening in the district court. I know all the employees in there. My office is around the corner from theirs. I respect what they do, and I do think they do a very good job. If I were elected to the position, the current employees there would be greatly appreciated. I think maybe a change can be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.