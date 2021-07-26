A sow grizzly bear and her cub were captured Wednesday southwest of Cody and relocated to the Jackson region.
The bears were not involved in conflict, but were captured by staff while they were mitigating cattle for depredation, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, G&F relocated the pair to the Bailey Creek area 11 miles north of Moran, in cooperation with the Wildlife Service and the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
