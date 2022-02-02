Bobcat of the Big Horn Basin is under new ownership, but the new owners are looking to provide the same service and expand on what has been done previously.
Ryan and Kaley Brandt closed on buying the business Jan. 1 from Troy and Tana Schatz, who started the enterprise in 2010. Ryan Brandt said the two would stay on to help during the transition.
Brandt said the business offers a full line of Bobcat equipment for sale – from lawnmowers to skid steers – as well as a large array of rental options from concrete equipment to large scale excavators.
