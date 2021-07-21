The Cody School District is preparing to replace superintendent Peg Monteith, who plans to retire next summer after serving the final year of her contract.
Last Thursday school board members met with a consultant to discuss the search, and trustees voted Tuesday to hire McPherson and Jacobson, an executive recruitment and development company out of Omaha.
The total fee for contracted services is $7,750.
Chair Brandi Nelson said the goal would be to select a candidate to offer a contract to in January that would start July 1, 2022.
Along the way she said there would be many chances for the public to provide input, including Sept. 23-24 at the Wynona Thompson Auditorium. The event will be an open house run by the consultants to gather information on what attributes people would like to see in the district’s next superintendent and a chance to voice comments. People will also be able to participate virtually.
“We want the community to be involved,” she said.
Trustees praised consultant Steve Joel, who is on the board of the firm and is a longtime superintendent in Lincoln, Neb., and the help he has provided in preparing them for the search and his willingness to continue to be involved in the process.
“I think we have a good relationship,” trustee Cathy Roes said. “He understands Cody, this board, and we’re eager to share with the community.”
Monteith has served as the superintendent since January of 2020, first as the interim, following the board’s vote to cut ties with former superintendent Ray Schulte.
After the end of the school year turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic, last summer board members unanimously approved dropping the interim tag and approving Monteith for a one-year contract.
She had served as the support services director before taking over the position.
In January of 2021 she confirmed she would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.
