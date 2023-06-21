County renews liquor licenses
for FY2024
The Park County Commission unanimously renewed 20 retail liquor licenses, four retail malt beverage permits and one satellite manufacture permit for the 2024 fiscal year during their June 20 meeting.
The newly renewed liquor licenses will go into effect on July 25, 2023, and continue until July 24, 2024, said Kari Smith, second deputy at the Park County Clerk’s Office.
All applicants submitted by the county’s deadline, have paid the appropriate renewal fees and are up-to-date on their sales tax payments, Smith said.
The retail liquor licenses were awarded to the Bill Cody Ranch in Cody; Blackwater Creek Ranch in Cody; Creekside Lodge at Yellowstone in Cody; Crossed Sabres Ranch in Cody; Double Diamond C Ranch in Cody; Edelweiss in Clark; Elephant Head Lodge in Cody; Good 2 Go Stores #205 in Ralston; Mountain View Resort in Cody; Pahaska Tepee Resort in Cody; Chief Joseph RV Park in Cody; Powell Country Club in Powell; Shoshone Lodge and Guest Ranch in Cody; Sleeping Giant in Cody; Top of the World Resort in Cody; Trail Shop in Cody; UXU Ranch in Cody; Wapiti Valley Meats LLC in Wapiti; Wapiti Lodge in Cody; and Yellowstone Valley Inn in Cody.
Retail malt beverage permits were awarded to K Bar Z Guest Ranch and Outfitters in Cody; Absaroka Mountain Lodge in Cody; Rand Creek Ranch in Wapiti; and Wapiti Red Barn in Cody.
The satellite manufacture permit was awarded to Single Track Spirits in Cody.
Collision repair business approved by commish
A new collision repair business near Ralston received unanimous approval from the Park County Commission on June 20.
The commissioners approved a special use permit for Hawkins Heart Mountain Collision and Repair. The request from Michael Hawkins involved operating a business in an existing 2,400-square-foot shop building on his property located 4.5 miles from Ralston. He would use the facility to perform body work on vehicles, tractors and trailers.
Hawkins initially plans to run the business part time, working primarily on weekends and weekday evenings. Eventually his goal is to expand his hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commissioners approved the proposal with three recommended conditions from planning and zoning staff including compliance with the county’s noise, lighting and nuisance standards; review of the adequacy of the property’s septic system if there is an expansion of its use; and compliance with all county development standards and regulations.
In addition, Commissioner Scott Steward added a fourth condition: compliance with the state’s abandoned vehicle statute, which prohibits anyone from having more than four abandoned vehicles visible from the highway for 30 days or more.
Commissioners approve
Switchback Ranch cell tower
A proposed 310-foot monopole cell tower on Switchback Ranch property in the Clark area has been approved by the Park County Commissioners.
During their June 20 meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved the special use permit requested by the Bridger Tower Corporation.
The tower’s site is located 20 miles northwest of Powell and 2,000 feet southeast of the intersection of WYO 120 and 294, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning. According to the construction drawings, Verizon Wireless is a proposed carrier with an identifiable lease area on the tower. The tower could eventually be utilized by up to three additional cell service providers as well, Dillivan said.
The new tower will serve a roughly 30-mile radius around the tower, according to Chad Krahel, Senior Vice President of Bridger Tower Corporation.
Unlike another recent cellphone tower proposal in the Wapiti area, the tower on the Switchback Ranch has not generated any public comment or controversy, Dillivan said. No public comments were heard during the county commission’s public hearing or during an earlier public hearing held by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission on May 24.
The SUP was approved with five conditions recommended by Planning and Zoning staff including receiving an access permit from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, completing an invasive weed management plan and complying with noise, nuisance and lighting regulations.
Simple subdivision near Ralston approved by commissioners
The Park County Commissioners have approved the final plat of a proposed subdivision seven miles west of Ralston.
The proposed Syn Tryn simple subdivision will be located on the south side of County Lane 10, said Kim Dillivan, assistant director of Park County Planning and Zoning.
The simple subdivision will involve creating one 25.22-acre lot for agricultural and residential use from an existing 60.23-acre parcel in the Cody/Powell Rural planning
