The death of homeless woman Rachel Sirman in January shined a light onto a population of people who do exist in Cody.
“Cody is a wonderful community, with wonderful churches and people,” said Pat Salyer, a secretary at Cody United Methodist Church, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t have homelessness.”
Although the problem isn’t as obvious as it is in some cities like Portland, Oregon, where homeless encampments dot many corners in certain parts of town, there is a definite and consistent homeless population existing in Cody throughout the year, according to local church, law enforcement and mental health officials.
“You can’t see it on the surface like in Oregon,” Salyer said, which can sometimes be a challenge for solving the problem in places like Cody because many don’t know the issue even exists. “Here, many people see it as something they don’t want to take care of and see it as more of a blemish, and that’s not really addressing the problem.”
A transient lifestyle can come in many different shapes and sizes and is not always the result of sheer laziness. Although some homeless people may live outdoors like Sirman did when she passed, some may live in cars or trucks, and others may sleep on couches in the homes of family or friends. Sometimes these people are gainfully employed or temporarily between jobs, while others have been transients for many years.
“Everybody has a different reason for it, but they get boxed into it,” Connie Malo, Sirman’s mother, said. “They think they know what this person’s reason or story is, but they don’t.”
To handle homelessness and other problems here, five Cody churches have collaborated to form the Good Samaritan Fund. This support group fulfills a variety of needs including shelter, food, utilities assistance, rides and clothing to those in need.
“It’s not just one demographic,” Cody Methodist Church Pastor Emily Rettinghouse said, adding she has seen everything from high schoolers sleeping in cars to people sleeping inside garages to a man who was living in a dumpster.
Rettinghouse said the fund is also utilized by many people who may not be homeless, but are living paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet.
From January 2018 to February 2021, a total of $23,355 was spent in assisting 143 families. They ranged in age from 1-month-old to 85, and 99% were permanent Park County residents. About 15% were homeless, and 50% were dealing with a medical condition, addiction or mental illness, according to statistics provided by the Methodist Church.
“We have such a great support system,” said Joyce Dickerman, parish secretary at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Salyer said this money is usually given directly to the institution that delivers the services, such as a motel or rental company, or to the recipient in the form of gift cards to prevent dishonesty about how funds will be used. The Fund coordinates with the Heart Mountain Free Clinic, which provides basic, free medical care to Park County residents, and also partners with local food pantries and motels. Salyer said if their network doesn’t have the resources available to help with a particular need, they usually can refer someone to another organization that can.
“It gets pretty creative and wonderful,” she said.
More help needed
Families and individuals don’t need to be homeless to qualify for assistance from this program.
“If the person can find work and a place, we almost always gladly help with their first payment of rent or lot rent, and sometimes a utility down payment,” said Quincy Sondeno, a deacon at the Presbyterian Church. Rettinghouse said the Fund recently helped a single mother with children find a place to live.
Sondeno said the housing shortage during the pandemic exacerbated the homeless problem in the local area, as many people moved here for jobs but couldn’t find anywhere to live, with the few rentals that do exist charging more than $700 per month. Paying that rent on a $10 per hour wage is a nearly impossible task.
Salyer said she knew of one family who moved here from New Mexico and spent eight months living out of a car before they could find affordable housing. She was made aware of another situation where two separate families were living in a two-bedroom apartment.
“The income is not matching expenses,” she said.
Currently, the fund coordinates with shelter programs in Billings and other cities.
Sondeno said recent attempts made by the Cowboy Church to set up a halfway house “were firmly shut down by the neighbors.”
“Most think a homeless shelter is a good idea for here, but don’t want it ‘in their backyard,’” Sondeno said.
Salyer said she has seen many residents verbalize their support for homeless people, but oppose real action to do so. She said a small facility could be built to help this population in Cody that wouldn’t have a detrimental effect on the rest of the community.
Sondeno said the presence of a shelter usually helps alleviate homelessness rather than facilitate it, as it provides a home base for these individuals to get a fresh start in life. Structure is crucial to escaping homelessness and a shelter can provide a safe base for someone to make a new start in life.
“We’re just trying to put people in better situations,” Salyer said.
Salyer said it’s important for people to show compassion by stepping into the shoes of those less fortunate, rather than judge them for what led to their current circumstances.
“We are called to love our neighbor and help in their distress,” Rettinghouse said. “If we were in a situation like that, we would want to be treated like equals.”
Sirman was found deceased at her homeless camp near Sulphur Creek last January. Although she attempted to live the life of a recluse, moving her camp repeatedly to avoid attention and hiding details about her life from others, staff at a few churches knew her as did law enforcement. She was given motel rooms to stay in from time to time and received help from the local churches.
“She didn’t want to step into the normal, mainstream life,” Salyer said.
Sirman did keep in contact with her family from time to time, Malo said, but did struggle with mental health issues.
“A lot of homeless people do have family members that care about them,” she said. “There are a lot of homeless people who are missing from their family and they’re not missing, maybe they’re just estranged for some reason.”
Malo said her daughter’s death serves as proof of how much progress needs to be made when it comes to improving mental health and homelessness in our society.
“The help isn’t that great,” she said. “You can talk to anybody who goes through these types of problems, the medications are awful, the programs -- they never really address the whole person. It goes to show how little we know about mental health care in this country and how to go about helping someone.”
To donate to the Fund, contact the United Methodist Church, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Christ Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church of Cody or Cody Bible Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.