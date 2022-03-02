Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) successfully added an amendment to the House budget bill last week in Cheyenne that aims to protect local gun manufacturers.
It comes in response to an issue of Cody manufacturer Big Horn Armory being blocked from Shop Wyoming because the program uses a payment gateway that does not allow firearm sales.
“This is really an embarrassment is what it comes down to,” she said last Thursday on the House floor. “We are a firearm-friendly state and we advertise ourselves as a firearm-friendly state, and this is an industry that is thriving.
“It brings in a lot of funding in my community and when I hear that one of my local businesses is rejected on a state-funded website, a state program, that’s embarrassing to me.”
The amendment states that any payment processor utilized by the Shop Wyoming program must be compliant with 9 W.S. 13-10-302(a), a law that prohibits financial institutions and payment processors in Wyoming from discriminating against firearms businesses that support or are “engaged in the lawful commerce of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition products.”
There is also a mirror amendment on the Senate’s budget bill.
“Rachel Rodriguez-Williams is someone I greatly respect,” said Greg Buchel, president of Big Horn Armory. “She has integrity and is much about following the law.”
Big Horn Armory is known for its big bore rifles, including .50 caliber lever action and AR-style rifles.
The Shop Wyoming program is part of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center Network and funded through a cooperative agreement with U.S. Small Business Administration funds appropriated by Congress through the CARES Act to assist businesses in recovering from the negative effects of Covid.
Rachel is the most outstanding freshman state representative. She gets out and talks to her constituents and finds out their needs and then WORKS HARD in the Capital to get bills through that help good working Wyomingites and Wyoming business owners. This should always the emphasis of our representatives and senators. We need to remove crippling business regulations. Other reps in our area has NOT done this in the past and it has hurt Wyoming commerce. They say out of one side of their mouth: "Gee, we need more businesses to come to Wyoming and thrive." And on the other side of the RINO's mouth comes: "Oh we simply must put business restrictions on an existing business." Think AirMedCare and Newsome here.... There are other example.
Rachel is a true conservative Republican lawmaker and that makes all of the difference in the world. Big Horn Armory is known all over the country as a premier high quality firearms manufacturer and Rachel has now made their products more available.
To think that a state agency using OUR tax money could prevent firearms from being sold is wrong in so many ways. Good job stopping these liberals Rachel!
