Work has begun on the new Cody Game and Fish Regional Office on the Belfry Highway.
Spokesperson Tara Hodges said construction crews started Monday, marking the beginning of a one-year construction phase of the project. The groundbreaking comes after a decade of planning that culminated with BH Inc. being approved in January by the G&F Commission to construct the $8.8 million building.
Hodges said while there was no groundbreaking ceremony, the plan is to have an event and open house once the building is completed next June or July.
The property is on the southwest side of WYO 120 N, across from the intersection with Road 2ABN.
“The public should expect to see activity and heavy equipment at the site for the duration of construction. The initial phases of construction will include utility installation, site excavation and concrete work,” said Dan Smith, Cody regional wildlife supervisor, in a release. “It is anticipated that the building will be dried in by fall so interior work can occur during the winter months.”
The public may also notice an increased presence of G&F personnel at the construction area. Local staff and a project engineer from G&F headquarters in Cheyenne will be on-site regularly as the project progresses.
“Game and Fish is excited to invest in the Big Horn Basin,” Smith said. “The new regional office building in Cody will replace an old, failing facility and will allow Game and Fish to provide better services to the public.”
The new building will include a large ADA-compliant meeting room, a new aquatic invasive species check station which will replace the current location, will provide more parking space for hunters and boaters pulling trailers and more space at the front counter to accommodate customers, among other benefits to the public.
