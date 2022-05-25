Washington, DC - Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has tested positive for Covid, according to a Wednesday news release.
“While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning,” she said. “I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC’s guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, Texas, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack.”
