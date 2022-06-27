Xtreme Bulls again kicks off a week of Cody Stampede Rodeo action Thursday night at Stampede Park.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and people will get to see some of the PRCA’s top 40 bullriders matched against the PRCA’s best bucking bulls to compete for more than $20,000 in cash. Also, people will then be able to watch the Bullfighters Only Tour, where the world’s best freestyle bullfighters will put their skills to the test against Mexican fighting bulls.
The night will finish with a concert featuring the group Exit 53. The free concert will include food, beer and dancing.
