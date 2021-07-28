With scorching temperatures having countless impacts on the West this summer, groups are warning of the effect careless fishermen can have on local aquatic ecosystems.
In an effort to monitor water temperatures at East Newton Lake and the health of the fish that swim there, the Newton Lake Workgroup branch of East Yellowstone Trout Unlimited installed temperature loggers into the water Tuesday. The biggest concern for the group and their Wyoming Game and Fish partners is the angling-related fish mortality that can increase as water temperatures exceed 70 degrees. By 9 a.m. that morning, surface temperatures had already reached 71.5 degrees.
“We’ll try to get an understanding of what is the risk to this fishery as a whole,” Joe Skorupski, fish biologist for G&F, said.
Temperature data will be used to determine the need for angling restrictions and possible closures at East Newton and Luce Lake, both catch-and-release fisheries. The West lake is managed as a family fishery for Yellowstone Cutthroat trout and several warm water species including bluegill and crappie. The East lake is managed as a trophy fishery for Eagle Lake Rainbow and brown trout.
In order to avoid restrictions, both organizations are encouraging local anglers to forgo fishing in the middle of the day and instead fish early or late. Luckily this is already a commonly followed practice, as the fish tend to be most lethargic at this time, as do humans.
“Which is good, even though people are still fishing, fishing is harder,” Skorupski said.
The monitors will be installed at three different levels in the water – near the bottom, mid-level and near the top. Implementation of the technology will come at nearly no cost, as the monitors were donated by the U.S. Geological Survey and buoys, anchors and ropes already in G&F’s pre-existing fleet of equipment.
Larry Timchak, vice president of EYTU, said the loggers will be manually pulled out of the water and analyzed weekly. If the temperatures continue rising over 70, Burkhardt said G&F could enact reduced fishing hours or full-on restrictions could be put in place.
“It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibilities that regulations could be implemented to restrict some angling,” said Jason Burckhardt, fisheries biologist for G&F. “I think if we can get a majority of the public to modify their behavior and do those things and conserve the fish that’s a great first step.”
“Hoot owl” restrictions recently went into effect on rivers and streams at Yellowstone National Park, limiting fishing to between sunrise and 2 p.m.
Burckhardt said “there are many tools in the toolbox” that can be implemented before enacting fishing closures, a measure he considers rather “draconian.”
Timchak said oxygen levels, lake inflows and outflows are also monitored throughout the year in order to gain a better understanding for the ecology of the Newton Lakes, with many factors still not well understood.
Skorupski said oxygen levels fluctuate throughout the course of the day and directly correlate to the air temperature. As water warms, its capacity to carry oxygen reduces, and when water temperatures reach 70, Timchak said water oxygen levels can drop to dangerous levels. Due to fish being cold-blooded, their metabolism is dictated by their surrounding conditions. Warming waters will cause the fish to become stressed and their growth to stagnate as they don’t eat less, living in a more fragile state of survival mode.
“Catch and release becomes more of a challenge because the mortality rate of the fish increases,” Timchak said.
Although fish can stay in the deeper, cooler parts of the lake, those pockets will only last so long as the sun bakes. A recent survey of East Newton showed the lake only having max depths of about 25 feet.
Skorupski said research done in Montana, showed when water temperatures reach 73 degrees and above, release mortality reaches as high as 16%.
“We don’t want to see temperatures in that 75 (degree) mark or higher,” he said.
But Timchak said for the time being, higher water temperatures in the mid-high 60s have actually increased fish productivity and nutrients in the lake.
Burckhardt said the trout population in East Newton is nearly twice as much as desirable right now, gauged from the fact that the average size of fish has gone down to 17.5 inches from an ideal size of about 20 inches, and the total population is sitting at 800. Like rings on a tree, fish have the same age-distinguishing features on their otoliths and scales. Burckhardt said the fish in East Newton show growth for three years and then stop.
He said stocking has reduced to compensate for the nearly 100% growth in the fish population over the last few years.
“I think this year or next year, we’re going to see the overall size of fish increase,” Burckhardt said.
Now, the only hope is that the good population of fish will stay that way, something anglers can cast a little help with.
“We want to hold on to the gains we’ve made,” Timchak said.
Burckhardt said they will continue to monitor trout populations throughout the summer and will in particular, look for temperature-related mortalities.
Timchak also advised catching and releasing as quickly as possible and limiting the time fish are kept out of the water. For those who like inspecting their trout, he recommends heading to the high country or deep water pools for fishing.
