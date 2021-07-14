With Idaho and Montana having among the most fires per state of any in the West, and huge fires raging in Oregon and California, people in the Cody area are feeling and seeing the effects.
According to Accuweather.com, the extensive amount of smoke being emitted by all of the blazes is affecting areas well outside the reach of the fires.
“The impacts from wildfires can be felt many miles, even hundreds of miles, away from its source,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike LeSeney said. “The smoke created by the wildfires across the West is being transported downwind far from its origin and creating widespread poor air quality and hazy skies.”
Meteorologists also said there is little respite in sight in terms of precipitation for most of the areas dealing with fires.
The National Interagency Fire Center reports that there are 67 active large fires across the nation, with a vast majority of these raging in the West.
Earlier in the week, the National Weather Service office in Riverton said it was mainly smoke from fires in Washington, Oregon and Idaho that was seen in northwest Wyoming.
